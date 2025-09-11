B-roll of the Vermilion Harbor East Pier repair project progress and steel sheet pile placement, Sept. 9, 2025, Vermilion, Ohio.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ensuring the Great Lakes harbors stay economically viable while providing safe access for boaters. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 11:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976546
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-VR700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111285434
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|VERMILION, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Driving Steel Sheet Piles in Vermilion Harbor - B-roll, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.