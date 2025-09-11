Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driving Steel Sheet Piles in Vermilion Harbor - B-roll

    VERMILION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the Vermilion Harbor East Pier repair project progress and steel sheet pile placement, Sept. 9, 2025, Vermilion, Ohio.
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ensuring the Great Lakes harbors stay economically viable while providing safe access for boaters. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 11:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976546
    VIRIN: 250910-A-VR700-1001
    Filename: DOD_111285434
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: VERMILION, OHIO, US

    TAGS

    Vermilion
    Buffalo District
    Pier Repairs
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    navigation

