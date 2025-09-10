U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade conduct sampling and identification of chemical agents during Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol’any, Sept. 9, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection, readiness, and interoperability with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976535
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-AS519-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111285219
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Toxic Valley 25 Chemical Warfare Agent Training (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.