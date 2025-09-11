Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trump, Hegseth, Caine Participate in 9/11 Observance Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Department of War         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, host President Donald J. Trump during an observance ceremony at the Pentagon, Sept. 11, 2025, to honor the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 11:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 976534
    Filename: DOD_111285217
    Length: 01:15:28
    Location: US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

