    The Yard in Step: Midshipman Take Part in Formal Parade

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Cox 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 5, 2025) Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy take part in the second formal parade of the season. Parades are a visual presentation of the military discipline, professionalism, and teamwork necessary to succeed as a member of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and have been a part of Naval Academy training since its establishment in 1845. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976530
    VIRIN: 250905-N-WW800-5720
    Filename: DOD_111285159
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    USNA
    Midshipmen
    parade

