The Yard in Step: Midshipman Take Part in Formal Parade

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 5, 2025) Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy take part in the second formal parade of the season. Parades are a visual presentation of the military discipline, professionalism, and teamwork necessary to succeed as a member of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and have been a part of Naval Academy training since its establishment in 1845. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)
