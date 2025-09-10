Midshipmen Pay Tribute to 9/11.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 10, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen place 2977 U.S. flags on Stribling Walk to pay tribute to the lives lost on 9/11. NYFD Lieutenant John Breen, NYC First Responder, who responded to the attacks on 9-11 was invited to place U.S. flags on Stribling Walk. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox.)
