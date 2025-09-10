Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midshipmen Pay Tribute to 9/11.

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Cox 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 10, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen place 2977 U.S. flags on Stribling Walk to pay tribute to the lives lost on 9/11. NYFD Lieutenant John Breen, NYC First Responder, who responded to the attacks on 9-11 was invited to place U.S. flags on Stribling Walk. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox.)

    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midshipmen Pay Tribute to 9/11., by PO2 Hannah Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

