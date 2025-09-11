Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS 9/11 Message

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine delivers a September 11th message to the Joint Force at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., September 10, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976522
    VIRIN: 250910-D-LS763-1001
    Filename: DOD_111284977
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    9/11
    September 11th
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Dan Caine

