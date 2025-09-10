Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Armoured Cavalry Brigade (Poland) Commander BG Roman Brudlo Media Interview during Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    BG Roman Brudlo, Commander 9th Armoured Cavalry Brigade (Poland) discusses readiness and joint integration during Saber Junction 25 at Hohenfels, Germany, on Sept. 9, 2025. This multinational exercise unites NATO allies and partner nations, strengthening commitments to collective defense, regional stability, and enduring alliances. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 11:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 976516
    VIRIN: 250909-A-RR484-5369
    Filename: DOD_111284907
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Armoured Cavalry Brigade (Poland) Commander BG Roman Brudlo Media Interview during Saber Junction 25, by CPT Shenicquia Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

