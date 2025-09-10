BG Roman Brudlo, Commander 9th Armoured Cavalry Brigade (Poland) discusses readiness and joint integration during Saber Junction 25 at Hohenfels, Germany, on Sept. 9, 2025. This multinational exercise unites NATO allies and partner nations, strengthening commitments to collective defense, regional stability, and enduring alliances. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 11:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|976516
|VIRIN:
|250909-A-RR484-5369
|Filename:
|DOD_111284907
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9th Armoured Cavalry Brigade (Poland) Commander BG Roman Brudlo Media Interview during Saber Junction 25, by CPT Shenicquia Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.