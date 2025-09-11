Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go New York Giants 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    09.02.2025

    Video by Paul Harris 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Go Giants by:
    Private First Class Todd Shangraw
    178th Human Resources Company, 1st Armored Division
    Home station is Fort Bliss, TX

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 11:52
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 976510
    VIRIN: 250903-O-JX514-3527
    Filename: DOD_111284844
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: ZAGAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go New York Giants 2025, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Poland
    New York Giants
    NFL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download