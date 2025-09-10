Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep 117 | Air Force Ball Promotional Video 2

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    Air Force Ball promotional video, hosted by the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 07:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976505
    VIRIN: 250910-F-EP494-7594
    Filename: DOD_111284740
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    This work, Raider Report Ep 117 | Air Force Ball Promotional Video 2, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Ball 2025

