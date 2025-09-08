U.S. Army Chaplain Col. Chris Melvin, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Chaplain, explains the importance of human connection Sept. 8, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, in honor of suicide prevention month. The Army’s SPP theme for 2025 is “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” This theme emphasizes the role that strong, positive relationships play in countering suicide risk (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 05:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976497
|VIRIN:
|250908-A-JK865-9986
|Filename:
|DOD_111284677
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Month 2025: 10AAMDC Chaplain, by SSG Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.