    AFN Europe Report - September 12, 2025

    GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Video by Airman Alexandra Dale 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Army Soldiers alongside NATO allies and partner nations participated in Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany.

    U.S. Southern European Task Force Africa, or SETAF-AF, hosted a Theater Security Cooperation Workshop at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Alexandra Dale)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 05:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976492
    VIRIN: 250911-F-UM994-6677
    Filename: DOD_111284589
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SETAF AF
    Europe report
    SaberJunction 25

