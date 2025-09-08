Welcome to Osan - Housing

U.S. Air Force video highlights the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. This video of the series offers an inside look at housing and amenities at Osan, showcasing living conditions and activities on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 03:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976477
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111284466
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
