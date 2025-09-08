Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Osan - Housing

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force video highlights the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. This video of the series offers an inside look at housing and amenities at Osan, showcasing living conditions and activities on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 03:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976477
    VIRIN: 250911-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111284466
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Osan - Housing, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st Fighter Wing
    51FW
    Airmen
    Osan Air Base
    welcome

