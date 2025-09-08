Saber Junction 25: Chemical Attack

U.S. Army Soldiers react to contact from the enemy during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, on Sept. 10, 2025. This multinational exercise unites NATO allies and partner nations, strengthening commitments to collective defense, regional stability, and enduring alliances. The training enhances trust, interoperability, and coordination between participating forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 05:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976476
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-JT779-8945
|Filename:
|DOD_111284465
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
