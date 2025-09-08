Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Junction 25: Chemical Attack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers react to contact from the enemy during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, on Sept. 10, 2025. This multinational exercise unites NATO allies and partner nations, strengthening commitments to collective defense, regional stability, and enduring alliances. The training enhances trust, interoperability, and coordination between participating forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 05:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976476
    VIRIN: 250910-A-JT779-8945
    Filename: DOD_111284465
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 25: Chemical Attack, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SaberJunction, StrongerTogether, WEARENATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download