U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force board a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 7, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976463
|VIRIN:
|250907-M-AE759-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111284034
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines with III MEF depart Kadena Air Base aboard Air Force C-130H, by LCpl Moses Ortiz-Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
