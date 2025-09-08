Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with III MEF depart Kadena Air Base aboard Air Force C-130H

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force board a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 7, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976463
    VIRIN: 250907-M-AE759-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111284034
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    III MEF, 1st MAW, USMC, ResoluteDragon25, RD25, C-130

