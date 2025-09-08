Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 25 Video Portrait (Capt. Allison Moraes)

    TRAVIS AFB, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Allison Moraes, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46 Pegasus instructor pilot and Talisman Sabre air refueling detachment deputy commander, stands with a KC-46A Pegasus for a video portrait, at Travis Air Force Base, Sept. 5, 2025. Moraes participated in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, Australia, July 8-July 29, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 19:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976453
    VIRIN: 250905-F-PA306-1003
    Filename: DOD_111283970
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 25 Video Portrait (Capt. Allison Moraes), by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

