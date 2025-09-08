Talisman Sabre 25 Video Portrait (Capt. Allison Moraes)

U.S. Air Force Capt. Allison Moraes, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46 Pegasus instructor pilot and Talisman Sabre air refueling detachment deputy commander, stands with a KC-46A Pegasus for a video portrait, at Travis Air Force Base, Sept. 5, 2025. Moraes participated in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, Australia, July 8-July 29, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
