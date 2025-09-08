U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Raven Carter, 6th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) aviation resource management superintendent, stands for a video portrait, at Travis Air Force Base, Sept. 5, 2025. Carter participated in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, Northern Territory, Australia, July 8-July 29, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 19:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976451
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-PA306-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111283952
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Talisman Sabre 25 Video Portrait (Master Sgt. Raven Carter), by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
