Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 25 Video Portrait (Tech. Sgt. Gage Ronk-Degraffenreid)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gage Ronk-Degraffenreid, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems craftsman, stands with a C-5M Super Galaxy for a video portrait, at Travis Air Force Base, Sept. 5, 2025. Ronk-Degraffenreid participated in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, Northern Territory, Australia, July 8-July 29, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976450
    VIRIN: 250905-F-PA306-1001
    Filename: DOD_111283924
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 25 Video Portrait (Tech. Sgt. Gage Ronk-Degraffenreid), by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Video Portraits
    TS25
    Talisman Sabre 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download