Fort McCoy's Historic Commemorative Area a place to view, learn about Army, Fort McCoy History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976432" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 900 block of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and the 11-acre area surrounding it are the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts that make up the Commemorative Area. Through every major operation, and everything else supported, that history is remembered in the Fort McCoy History Center, according to the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. The History Center features exhibits as well as displays of artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia that tell the story of Fort McCoy since its founding in 1909. The center first was opened in 1999 in building 902 when the Fort McCoy observed its 90th anniversary. Visitors to the Commemorative Area also can tour the many historical buildings in the area. The area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids. The Commemorative Area also has Equipment Park. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. Veterans Memorial Plaza is also a part of the Commemorative Area. Construction on Veterans Memorial Plaza began in 2006, as did the work to create the five Soldier statues on the memorial representative of each of the major conflicts that Fort McCoy had been involved with to that point in time: i.e., World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the war on terrorism. To learn more about the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, visit the installation’s website at www.home.army.mil/mccoy or call the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office at 502-898-7777. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)