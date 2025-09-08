The nature of wildfires has changed. A warmer, drier climate. Denser forests. Dead and dying trees from invasive species and disease. All have contributed to wildfires that burn hotter, longer, at all times of year, causing more damage. The information we use to fight fire has changed as well.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976431
|VIRIN:
|230927-O-NM884-3048
|Filename:
|DOD_111283402
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Pocket Sized Intel: Fighting wildfire with data
