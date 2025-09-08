Fort Sill Black Start Exercise Post-Interview

Who: Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird
What: Black Start Exercise - Fort Sill conducted a planned post-wide power outage as part of the federally-mandated Black Start Exercise. Power was restored in phases, with essential services and residential areas prioritized first.
When: Sept. 10, 2025
Where: Fort SIll, Okla.
Why: Black Start tested Fort Sill’s energy resilience by verifying backup systems and ensuring we can maintain critical missions during power disruptions.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976428
|VIRIN:
|250910-D-NR812-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_111283365
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
