Fort Sill Black Start Exercise Post-Interview

Who: Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird



What: Black Start Exercise - Fort Sill conducted a planned post-wide power outage as part of the federally-mandated Black Start Exercise. Power was restored in phases, with essential services and residential areas prioritized first.



When: Sept. 10, 2025



Where: Fort SIll, Okla.



Why: Black Start tested Fort Sill’s energy resilience by verifying backup systems and ensuring we can maintain critical missions during power disruptions.