    Fort Sill Black Start Exercise Post-Interview

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Who: Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird

    What: Black Start Exercise - Fort Sill conducted a planned post-wide power outage as part of the federally-mandated Black Start Exercise. Power was restored in phases, with essential services and residential areas prioritized first.

    When: Sept. 10, 2025

    Where: Fort SIll, Okla.

    Why: Black Start tested Fort Sill’s energy resilience by verifying backup systems and ensuring we can maintain critical missions during power disruptions.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976428
    VIRIN: 250910-D-NR812-1101
    Filename: DOD_111283365
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    IMCOM
    Installation Management Command (IMCOM)
    power outage
    energy resilience
    Black Start

