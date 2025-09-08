JTF- D.C. Team Cleaning Parts of the Washington Monument

U.S. Soldiers with the Washington D.C National Guard clean the Washington monument with assistance from the National Park Service in Washington D.C., Sept. 8, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976401
|VIRIN:
|250910-Z-OD941-2508
|Filename:
|DOD_111283075
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
