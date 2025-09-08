Red Rippers Maintainer Highlight: AE3 Lauren Jackson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976400" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 2, 2025) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class (AE3) Lauren Jackson, a maintainer assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, is featured in a video highlighting her expertise and contributions to squadron operations at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana. VFA-11, known as the “Red Rippers,” is assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and flies the F/A-18F Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)