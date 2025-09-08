VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 2, 2025) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class (AE3) Lauren Jackson, a maintainer assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, is featured in a video highlighting her expertise and contributions to squadron operations at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana. VFA-11, known as the “Red Rippers,” is assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and flies the F/A-18F Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976400
|VIRIN:
|250902-N-NG136-5829
|Filename:
|DOD_111283068
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Rippers Maintainer Highlight: AE3 Lauren Jackson, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.