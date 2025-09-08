Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Rippers Maintainer Highlight: AE3 Lauren Jackson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 2, 2025) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class (AE3) Lauren Jackson, a maintainer assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, is featured in a video highlighting her expertise and contributions to squadron operations at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana. VFA-11, known as the “Red Rippers,” is assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and flies the F/A-18F Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976400
    VIRIN: 250902-N-NG136-5829
    Filename: DOD_111283068
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Rippers Maintainer Highlight: AE3 Lauren Jackson, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Rippers
    Strike Fighter Squadron 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download