Tennessee National Guard Soldiers complete life saving medical training in partnership with the U.S. Marshal Medics in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9th, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 14:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976398
|VIRIN:
|250909-Z-HE111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111283044
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TNNG completes training with U.S. Marshal Medics, by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.