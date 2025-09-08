Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TNNG completes training with U.S. Marshal Medics

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee National Guard Soldiers complete life saving medical training in partnership with the U.S. Marshal Medics in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9th, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976398
    VIRIN: 250909-Z-HE111-1001
    Filename: DOD_111283044
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TNNG completes training with U.S. Marshal Medics, by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe, National Guard, Tennessee National Guard, Army National Guard

