    Pile Burn Near Weaverville- Highlight Reel

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Pile burn operations were conducted on the Shasta –Trinity National Forest near Weaver Bally Fire Lookout, north of Weaverville, CA., December 7, 2022. The area, on the southern edge of the Trinity Alps Wilderness was selected for treatment because of it’s strategic importance in protecting nearby communities from wildfire. Treated areas like this can mitigate wildfire behavior and give firefighters an opportunity to stop or slow a wildfire’s progress.

    Pile burning is usually a one-to-two-year process from beginning to end. First brush, or slash is collected and placed in piles. Then the pile will sit for a year drying out to be burned in wetter colder months.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976393
    VIRIN: 221207-O-NM884-7549
    Filename: DOD_111282976
    Length: 00:07:00
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Shasta –Trinity National Forest
    Pile burn

