U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, flies over New York City, New York, on Aug. 29, 2025. The F-22 Demonstration Team showcases U.S. Air Force airpower, precision, and professionalism while inspiring future generations and strengthening community connections. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976391
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-CC148-7389
|Filename:
|DOD_111282941
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team soars over New York City, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.