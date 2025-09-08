Under Attack: Soldiers Respond to CBRN Attack and Enemy Contact, Saber Junction 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Saber Junction 25, a world-class training event held at the Joint Multinational Training Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, enhances combat readiness, training, and cohesion, fostering enduring partnerships between U.S., Allies and Partner nations. Bringing together more than 7,000 participants from 15 nations, and 1,000 vehicles, with 2nd Cavalry Regiment serving as the primary training audience, this event ensures exercise participants remain ready to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment. Video footage contributed by Staff Sgt. David Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)