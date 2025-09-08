Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Attack: Soldiers Respond to CBRN Attack and Enemy Contact, Saber Junction 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Josephine Malloy 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Saber Junction 25, a world-class training event held at the Joint Multinational Training Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, enhances combat readiness, training, and cohesion, fostering enduring partnerships between U.S., Allies and Partner nations. Bringing together more than 7,000 participants from 15 nations, and 1,000 vehicles, with 2nd Cavalry Regiment serving as the primary training audience, this event ensures exercise participants remain ready to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment. Video footage contributed by Staff Sgt. David Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 14:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976381
    VIRIN: 250910-Z-WS058-4561
    Filename: DOD_111282734
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Attack: Soldiers Respond to CBRN Attack and Enemy Contact, Saber Junction 25, by SPC Josephine Malloy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    TrainTo Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download