    UNITAS LXVI: Marines Train with Allies and partners teaser

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    The U.S. and partner nation forces will be participating in exercise UNITAS LXVI, along the eastern coast of the United States, 10 Sept., 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Tense Serious Drama" - by TastyTunes" / https://stock.adobe.com/

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 13:03
    Location: US

    This work, UNITAS LXVI: Marines Train with Allies and partners teaser, by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNITAS 2025
    UNITASLXVIMarines

