Preparing for New Age Warfare at Saber Junction 25

During Saber Junction 25, soldiers from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (IR), role-played oppositional forces (OPFOR), using a drone to locate, identify, and engage training exercise participants at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. The drone, equipped with thermal imaging and capable of spotting vehicles up to four kilometers away, has been critical in locating scouts, directing artillery fire, and guiding units in real time. During the first four days, the 4th IR's OPFOR used the system heavily. By forcing rotational training units to adapt to constant aerial observation and precision targeting, the exercise delivered a more realistic and challenging environment for NATO forces training together. (Video by Staff Sgt. David Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 12:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976372
|VIRIN:
|250909-A-LI860-4942
|Filename:
|DOD_111282499
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
