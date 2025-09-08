Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for New Age Warfare at Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Marquis 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    During Saber Junction 25, soldiers from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (IR), role-played oppositional forces (OPFOR), using a drone to locate, identify, and engage training exercise participants at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. The drone, equipped with thermal imaging and capable of spotting vehicles up to four kilometers away, has been critical in locating scouts, directing artillery fire, and guiding units in real time. During the first four days, the 4th IR's OPFOR used the system heavily. By forcing rotational training units to adapt to constant aerial observation and precision targeting, the exercise delivered a more realistic and challenging environment for NATO forces training together. (Video by Staff Sgt. David Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976372
    VIRIN: 250909-A-LI860-4942
    Filename: DOD_111282499
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

