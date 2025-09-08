Preparing for New Age Warfare at Saber Junction 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During Saber Junction 25, soldiers from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (IR), role-played oppositional forces (OPFOR), using a drone to locate, identify, and engage training exercise participants at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. The drone, equipped with thermal imaging and capable of spotting vehicles up to four kilometers away, has been critical in locating scouts, directing artillery fire, and guiding units in real time. During the first four days, the 4th IR's OPFOR used the system heavily. By forcing rotational training units to adapt to constant aerial observation and precision targeting, the exercise delivered a more realistic and challenging environment for NATO forces training together. (Video by Staff Sgt. David Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)