Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPMED team joins DOD partners to preview Navy’s newest expeditionary fast transport - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Cameron Parks 

    Operational Medical Systems

    A multiservice contingent of military and Department of Defense civilian medical experts tour the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Cody (T-EPF 14), Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, Aug. 28, 2025. The Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office partners with stakeholders from across the U.S. military to develop, acquire, and field medical devices, treatments, and frontline care solutions for military medical providers in the joint force. The Cody, part of the Military Sealift Command, is the U.S. Navy’s newest EPF, specially designed to support Expeditionary Medical Unit Role 2 forward resuscitative care during military operations across the globe. (Defense Health Agency B-roll by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976369
    VIRIN: 250908-O-XH454-1002
    Filename: DOD_111282418
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPMED team joins DOD partners to preview Navy’s newest expeditionary fast transport - B-Roll, by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint force
    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
    Medical development
    Operational Medical Systems
    OPMED PMO
    Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Cody (T-EPF 14)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download