Acquiring Minds Episode 10 - Midnight Hammer

Welcome to Acquiring Minds, where we break down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our Nation's fighters. Today, we're highlighting Operation Midnight Hammer. On June 22nd, six United States Air Force B-2 stealth bombers flew over the remote mountains of western Iran. This would be the first U.S. deployment of the a 30,000-pound massive ordnance capable of tunneling through rock, reinforced concrete, and even armored steel.