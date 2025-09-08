Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acquiring Minds Episode 10 - Midnight Hammer

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Space Systems Command

    Welcome to Acquiring Minds, where we break down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our Nation's fighters. Today, we're highlighting Operation Midnight Hammer. On June 22nd, six United States Air Force B-2 stealth bombers flew over the remote mountains of western Iran. This would be the first U.S. deployment of the a 30,000-pound massive ordnance capable of tunneling through rock, reinforced concrete, and even armored steel.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976365
    VIRIN: 250910-X-X0813-3328
    Filename: DOD_111282311
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: US

    lethality
    Space Force
    Space Systems Command
    acquiring minds
    Midnight Hammer

