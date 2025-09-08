Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Combat Support Wing Mission Video 2025

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone, Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal and 1st Lt. Haylee Francks

    501st Combat Support Wing

    We are the Pathfinders, and our motto is “Light the Way!” Our mission is to provide agile combat support to enable ISR, global strike, and C3 missions for US and NATO operations. We serve nine CCMDs and 65 DoD, DoS, NSA, and NATO missions. We are combat support experts, and we deliver on our commitments. Our vision is to be the premier enabler and combat operations gateway into the European theater and our purpose is to eliminate barriers so others may operate. We do that by providing innovative solutions and exceptional support any time, any place. We will be USAFE’s foremost ACE hub for those who seek to tip the balance of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976351
    VIRIN: 250911-F-KS661-3650
    Filename: DOD_111282219
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st Combat Support Wing Mission Video 2025, by TSgt Jessica Avallone, A1C Adam Enbal and 1st Lt. Haylee Francks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pathfinder
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501 CSW
    501 CSW/PA
    Light the way
    Wing Mission Video

