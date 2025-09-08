Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Apprenticeship Graduation Highlight

    NORTH BERWICK, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Scott Hanson 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    On August 15, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard celebrated the achievements of the Production Trades Apprentice and Worker Skills Progression Program Class of 2025 with a graduation ceremony at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine. These new graduates are now equipped with the vital skills needed to help us meet our mission requirements and will be a huge asset to the shipyard team. Bravo Zulu!

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 10:54
    NORTH BERWICK, MAINE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Apprenticeship Graduation Highlight, by Scott Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

