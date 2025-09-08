On August 15, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard celebrated the achievements of the Production Trades Apprentice and Worker Skills Progression Program Class of 2025 with a graduation ceremony at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine. These new graduates are now equipped with the vital skills needed to help us meet our mission requirements and will be a huge asset to the shipyard team. Bravo Zulu!
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 10:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976344
|VIRIN:
|250815-N-NJ185-9922
|Filename:
|DOD_111281993
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|NORTH BERWICK, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Apprenticeship Graduation Highlight, by Scott Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.