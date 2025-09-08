2025 Apprenticeship Graduation Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On August 15, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard celebrated the achievements of the Production Trades Apprentice and Worker Skills Progression Program Class of 2025 with a graduation ceremony at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine. These new graduates are now equipped with the vital skills needed to help us meet our mission requirements and will be a huge asset to the shipyard team. Bravo Zulu!