VMM-262 maintains MV-22B Ospreys at JMSDF Kanoya Air Base

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing perform maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 9, 2025. The squadron arrived in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25, an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 07:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976320
|VIRIN:
|250909-M-AD637-1001
|PIN:
|250909
|Filename:
|DOD_111281665
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|JMSDF KANOYA AIR BASE, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
