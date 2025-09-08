Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-262 maintains MV-22B Ospreys at JMSDF Kanoya Air Base

    JMSDF KANOYA AIR BASE, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing perform maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 9, 2025. The squadron arrived in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25, an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 07:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JMSDF KANOYA AIR BASE, KAGOSHIMA, JP

    This work, VMM-262 maintains MV-22B Ospreys at JMSDF Kanoya Air Base, by Cpl Jeremiah Barksdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAG- 36
    VMM-262
    USMC
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25

