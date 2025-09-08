Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Cavalry Regiment Saber Junction Drone Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon Commanche Troup 1st Infatry Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment, utilize their reconnaissance drone during exercise Saber Junction 25, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 8th, 2025. Long range reconnaissance drone provides the ability to target enemy forces and protect NATO assets throughout the exercise. NATO and partner countries participate in this exercise showcasing a commitment to collective defense and regional security while strengthening alliances and building trust among nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 04:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976314
    VIRIN: 250908-A-JL185-9339
    Filename: DOD_111281617
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Saber Junction Drone Operations, by SGT Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SaberJunction25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download