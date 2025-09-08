2nd Cavalry Regiment Saber Junction Drone Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon Commanche Troup 1st Infatry Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment, utilize their reconnaissance drone during exercise Saber Junction 25, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 8th, 2025. Long range reconnaissance drone provides the ability to target enemy forces and protect NATO assets throughout the exercise. NATO and partner countries participate in this exercise showcasing a commitment to collective defense and regional security while strengthening alliances and building trust among nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)