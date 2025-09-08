U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing disembark from a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy aircraft on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. Marines reunited with their families after a deployment in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 02:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976307
|VIRIN:
|250905-M-AE759-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111281437
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with MACG-18 return to Okinawa after deployment, by LCpl Moses Ortiz-Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.