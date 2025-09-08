Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with MACG-18 return to Okinawa after deployment

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.05.2025

    Video by Pfc. Moses Ortiz-Miller 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing disembark from a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy aircraft on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. Marines reunited with their families after a deployment in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 02:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976307
    VIRIN: 250905-M-AE759-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111281437
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Marines with MACG-18 return to Okinawa after deployment, by LCpl Moses Ortiz-Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW
    USAF
    MACS-4
    MACG-18
    redeployment

