    Guam 81st Liberation Day Parade

    GUAM

    07.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen of the Guam National Guard march during the 81st Liberation Day Parade, July 21, 2025. The parade celebrates the return of American Forces after three years of Japanese occupation during WW2.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 22:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976298
    VIRIN: 250721-Z-XS820-1001
    Filename: DOD_111281389
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam 81st Liberation Day Parade, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

