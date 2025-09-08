Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Airmen arm up during Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    KUNSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    Airmen executed base-defense training during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, arming with M4 carbines and integrating units across the wing to secure key terrain and repel intrusions, August 18th, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The training validated the Wolf Pack’s defend-the-base mission by ensuring every Airman to can rapidly arm, coordinate, and respond to adversary incursions. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 20:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 976292
    VIRIN: 250818-F-RL243-9519
    Filename: DOD_111281368
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AB, KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Kunsan Airmen arm up during Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan AB
    AFN Kunsan

