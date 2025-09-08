Kunsan Airmen arm up during Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen executed base-defense training during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, arming with M4 carbines and integrating units across the wing to secure key terrain and repel intrusions, August 18th, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The training validated the Wolf Pack’s defend-the-base mission by ensuring every Airman to can rapidly arm, coordinate, and respond to adversary incursions. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)