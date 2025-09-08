Airmen executed base-defense training during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, arming with M4 carbines and integrating units across the wing to secure key terrain and repel intrusions, August 18th, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The training validated the Wolf Pack’s defend-the-base mission by ensuring every Airman to can rapidly arm, coordinate, and respond to adversary incursions. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 20:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|976292
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-RL243-9519
|Filename:
|DOD_111281368
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AB, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kunsan Airmen arm up during Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
