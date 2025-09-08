U.S. Soldiers with the 39th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard patrol Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C., Sep. 2nd 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joseph Barber)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976290
|VIRIN:
|250902-Z-YK075-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111281278
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Magnolia patrolling Dupont Circle, by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.