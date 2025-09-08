Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Roll Package: Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    08.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    The combined jungle orientation pilot course integrates jungle instructors and trainees from both nations, with curriculum developed in partnership with Panamanian security institutions and the U.S. Army’s Jungle Operations Training Center, 25th Infantry Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976289
    VIRIN: 250822-F-JC347-2167
    Filename: DOD_111281204
    Length: 00:18:13
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Roll Package: Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Survival Training
    SOUTHCOM
    Jungle
    Machete
    Panama
    Jungle Orientation Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download