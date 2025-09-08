Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program qualification at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. During the training, 15th MEU Marines completed day and night courses of fire at known and unknown distances and a Combat Pistol Program qualification range, increasing each Marine’s marksmanship proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976286
    VIRIN: 250904-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111281153
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

