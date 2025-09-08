15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program qualification at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. During the training, 15th MEU Marines completed day and night courses of fire at known and unknown distances and a Combat Pistol Program qualification range, increasing each Marine’s marksmanship proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)