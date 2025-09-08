U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program qualification at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. During the training, 15th MEU Marines completed day and night courses of fire at known and unknown distances and a Combat Pistol Program qualification range, increasing each Marine’s marksmanship proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976286
|VIRIN:
|250904-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111281153
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.