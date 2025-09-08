Wildland firefighters from the Stanislaus National Forest and researchers from PSW conducted a 21-acre prescribed burn on the Tuolumne Experimental Forest, October 29-30, 2022. The prescribed burn was a part of a Timing of Fire Study allowing researchers to compare how seasonal conditions affect the outcomes of prescribed fire. This video shows how we study the effects of prescribed fire and what we can learn.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976281
|VIRIN:
|221030-O-NM884-7357
|Filename:
|DOD_111280833
|Length:
|00:10:00
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Timing of Fire- Highlight Reel, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.