The 1st Infantry Division conducted an operational decontamination lane with support from 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, to train and develop leaders on decontamination assets and procedures during Large-Scale Combat Operations. The training took place today 8 Sept. 2025. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Autumn Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 16:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976273
|VIRIN:
|250908-A-TT581-3311
|Filename:
|DOD_111280555
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Danger Gauntlet 4 Decontamination Training, by PV2 Autumn Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
