Vice Adm. Wolfe Awards FMB Awards to Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific Employees

Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe, Jr., director of SSP, participated in a celebratory event at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific (SWFPAC) on July 16, 2025, in honor of the 70th anniversary of Strategic Systems Programs. The ceremony is one of several events leading up to SSP’s anniversary on Nov. 17, 2025, intended to highlight the vast network of people and expertise required to ensure SSP’s no-fail mission.



As part of the ceremony, three Fleet Ballistic Missile Awards were presented to Horace “Hank" Lund, technical training senior specialist at L3 Harris Interstate Electronics Corporation (IEC), Leroy Smith, retired Electric Boat supervisor for the Electric Boat and Puget Sound support team, and Dale Borer, missile and guidance branch supervisor at SWFPAC, respectively.



The award was established in 1968 and recognizes military, civilian and industry personnel who have faithfully served the FBM program. FBM pins are provided for each decade of creditable service and industry work in direct support of the program.