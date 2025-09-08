Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Adm. Wolfe Awards FMB Awards to Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific Employees

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Strategic Systems Programs

    Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe, Jr., director of SSP, participated in a celebratory event at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific (SWFPAC) on July 16, 2025, in honor of the 70th anniversary of Strategic Systems Programs. The ceremony is one of several events leading up to SSP’s anniversary on Nov. 17, 2025, intended to highlight the vast network of people and expertise required to ensure SSP’s no-fail mission.

    As part of the ceremony, three Fleet Ballistic Missile Awards were presented to Horace “Hank" Lund, technical training senior specialist at L3 Harris Interstate Electronics Corporation (IEC), Leroy Smith, retired Electric Boat supervisor for the Electric Boat and Puget Sound support team, and Dale Borer, missile and guidance branch supervisor at SWFPAC, respectively.

    The award was established in 1968 and recognizes military, civilian and industry personnel who have faithfully served the FBM program. FBM pins are provided for each decade of creditable service and industry work in direct support of the program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976271
    VIRIN: 250717-N-N1701-1001
    Filename: DOD_111280477
    Length: 00:09:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Wolfe Awards FMB Awards to Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific Employees, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download