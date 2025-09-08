Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pile Burning: How It Works

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Tod Devine, a Forest Service fire engine operator and burn boss on the Shasta Lake Ranger District breaks down the ins and outs of a typical pile burn to remove hazardous fuels.. On the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, fire personnel have been busy conducting pile burns across the landscape. Pile burning is usually a one-to-two-year process from beginning to end. First brush, called slash, is collected and placed in piles. Then the pile will sit for a year, drying out, to be burned in wetter, colder months.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 14:48
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: US

