Pile Burning: How It Works

Tod Devine, a Forest Service fire engine operator and burn boss on the Shasta Lake Ranger District breaks down the ins and outs of a typical pile burn to remove hazardous fuels.. On the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, fire personnel have been busy conducting pile burns across the landscape. Pile burning is usually a one-to-two-year process from beginning to end. First brush, called slash, is collected and placed in piles. Then the pile will sit for a year, drying out, to be burned in wetter, colder months.
Pile Burning on Shasta-Trinity National Forest
