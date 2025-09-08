Pile Burning: How It Works

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tod Devine, a Forest Service fire engine operator and burn boss on the Shasta Lake Ranger District breaks down the ins and outs of a typical pile burn to remove hazardous fuels.. On the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, fire personnel have been busy conducting pile burns across the landscape. Pile burning is usually a one-to-two-year process from beginning to end. First brush, called slash, is collected and placed in piles. Then the pile will sit for a year, drying out, to be burned in wetter, colder months.