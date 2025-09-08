A U.S. Air Force Reserve video created to announce the European portion for the Reserve Allies and Partners Program tour, and the 29th annual International Air Reserve Symposium in Tour, France. During the trip, Air Force Reserve senior leadership will have the opportunity to cooperate with allies, strengthen partnerships, and reinforce the Department of the Air Force's commitment to interoperability and readiness. (U.S Air Force Video by Michael Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 17:07
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|976262
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-TA619-5214
|Filename:
|DOD_111280391
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAPP EUCOM: Strengthening Partnerships in Europe, by Michael Dyer, identified by DVIDS
