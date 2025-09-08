RAPP EUCOM: Strengthening Partnerships in Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force Reserve video created to announce the European portion for the Reserve Allies and Partners Program tour, and the 29th annual International Air Reserve Symposium in Tour, France. During the trip, Air Force Reserve senior leadership will have the opportunity to cooperate with allies, strengthen partnerships, and reinforce the Department of the Air Force's commitment to interoperability and readiness. (U.S Air Force Video by Michael Dyer)