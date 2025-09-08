Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAPP EUCOM: Strengthening Partnerships in Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Michael Dyer 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A U.S. Air Force Reserve video created to announce the European portion for the Reserve Allies and Partners Program tour, and the 29th annual International Air Reserve Symposium in Tour, France. During the trip, Air Force Reserve senior leadership will have the opportunity to cooperate with allies, strengthen partnerships, and reinforce the Department of the Air Force's commitment to interoperability and readiness. (U.S Air Force Video by Michael Dyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 17:07
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 976262
    VIRIN: 250909-F-TA619-5214
    Filename: DOD_111280391
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAPP EUCOM: Strengthening Partnerships in Europe, by Michael Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    EUCOM
    International Air Reserve Symposium
    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    Reserve Allies and Partners Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download