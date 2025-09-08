3rd LLB conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Soldiers with 7th Transportation Brigade prepare to onload a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement onto a Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 26, 2025. The purpose of this training was to test the interoperability between the Army’s MSV(L) and Marine Corps equipment, demonstrating the readiness of 3rd LLB to adapt to interservice transportation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Malia Sparks)