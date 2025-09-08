U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Soldiers with 7th Transportation Brigade prepare to onload a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement onto a Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 26, 2025. The purpose of this training was to test the interoperability between the Army’s MSV(L) and Marine Corps equipment, demonstrating the readiness of 3rd LLB to adapt to interservice transportation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976259
|VIRIN:
|250826-M-MI096-2001
|PIN:
|098209
|Filename:
|DOD_111280346
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd LLB conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L), by Sgt Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.