Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taskforce Magnolia patrolling Union Station

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Danny Hough 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard, patrol Union Station Washington, D.C., Aug. 29th 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Danny Hough)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976255
    VIRIN: 250829-Z-EU703-1002
    Filename: DOD_111280138
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taskforce Magnolia patrolling Union Station, by SGT Danny Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download