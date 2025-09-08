Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH: Morning Quarters: September 9th

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Preston Cash 

    All Hands Magazine

    250909-N-GF276-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 09, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss USS Higgins' bilateral exercise with Japan, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group conducting a three week exercise in the artic, and the annual Theater Undersea Warfare Symposium. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash).

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 15:01
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    All Hands Magazine
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Higgins
    TUSW Symposium

