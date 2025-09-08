AH: Morning Quarters: September 9th

250909-N-GF276-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 09, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss USS Higgins' bilateral exercise with Japan, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group conducting a three week exercise in the artic, and the annual Theater Undersea Warfare Symposium. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash).
