Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MKAB Romania Air Assault Course 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    09.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Sabalauski Air Assault School, 101st Airborne Division gave U.S. Army and Romanian Soldiers a chance to earn their wings on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Class 801-25 had 82 candidates graduate from the 10-day Air Assault Course course on 4 Sept. 2025. The class consisted of over 200 U.S. Army Soldiers and six Romanian Soldiers.

    Music permissions via https://pixabay.com/users/nesterouk-34392616/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976250
    VIRIN: 250904-A-MA608-1294
    Filename: DOD_111279863
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MKAB Romania Air Assault Course 2025, by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download