MKAB Romania Air Assault Course 2025

The Sabalauski Air Assault School, 101st Airborne Division gave U.S. Army and Romanian Soldiers a chance to earn their wings on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Class 801-25 had 82 candidates graduate from the 10-day Air Assault Course course on 4 Sept. 2025. The class consisted of over 200 U.S. Army Soldiers and six Romanian Soldiers.
