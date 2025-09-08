MKAB Romania Air Assault Course 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Sabalauski Air Assault School, 101st Airborne Division gave U.S. Army and Romanian Soldiers a chance to earn their wings on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Class 801-25 had 82 candidates graduate from the 10-day Air Assault Course course on 4 Sept. 2025. The class consisted of over 200 U.S. Army Soldiers and six Romanian Soldiers.



