    Small unit drones: Future of Warfare

    GERMANY

    09.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A UAS PLT, from 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, flies a small reconnaissance drone at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) Hohenfels, Germany September 7th, 2025. Soldiers within the unit developed Purpose Built Attritable System (PBAS) drones to use against simulated enemy forces at Saber Junction 25. This exercise ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976245
    VIRIN: 250826-A-TM214-9192
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111279629
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DE

    This work, Small unit drones: Future of Warfare, by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

