A UAS PLT, from 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, flies a small reconnaissance drone at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) Hohenfels, Germany September 7th, 2025. Soldiers within the unit developed Purpose Built Attritable System (PBAS) drones to use against simulated enemy forces at Saber Junction 25. This exercise ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976245
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-TM214-9192
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111279629
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Small unit drones: Future of Warfare, by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
